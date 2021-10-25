Invenomic Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition comprises 1.0% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. FMR LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $45,945,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,586. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

