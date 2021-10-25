Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the quarter. Civeo makes up 0.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Civeo were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVEO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,519. The company has a market capitalization of $321.11 million, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $121,820.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

