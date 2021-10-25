Invenomic Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of Seneca Foods worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Seneca Foods by 471.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $464.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.