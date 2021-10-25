AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.98

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $44.96, with a volume of 690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.