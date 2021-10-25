Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

WEC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.08. 8,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,349. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 83,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

