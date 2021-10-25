Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post $1.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $0.92. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $8.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.21.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.58. 805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $73,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 517.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,960 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 137.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 351,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

