Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $175.00 at UBS Group

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $8.07 on Monday, reaching $157.83. 12,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,625. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.