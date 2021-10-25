Amundi Takes $1.34 Billion Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amundi purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,294,029 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. Adobe comprises 0.9% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amundi owned approximately 0.48% of Adobe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $643.01. 20,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $628.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.83. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $306.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,736 shares of company stock valued at $27,772,516 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

