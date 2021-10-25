Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 363,347 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $281,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 24.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in NovoCure by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

NVCR traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $119.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.86. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,414.32 and a beta of 1.10. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

