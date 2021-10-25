Amundi Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amundi acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,896,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. The Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Amundi’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Amundi owned about 0.32% of The Walt Disney as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 11,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,968,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

DIS stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.50. 143,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,485,676. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

