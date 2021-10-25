Amundi Buys New Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,646,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,165,000. Stellantis makes up 1.4% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Amundi owned 0.05% of Stellantis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Erste Group started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.30. 90,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.