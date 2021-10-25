Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 50.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RGA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.35. 344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.