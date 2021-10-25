Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 157,389 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 131.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,389 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up about 1.5% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Teck Resources worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.37. 25,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,107. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

