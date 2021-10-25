Credit Suisse AG Has $445.34 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,360,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,095 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NIO were worth $445,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 16.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 428,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NIO. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

NYSE NIO traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.14. 312,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,833,102. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

