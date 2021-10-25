Kopernik Global Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation comprises approximately 1.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

