Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,263 shares during the quarter. Sprott makes up approximately 5.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 4.77% of Sprott worth $48,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sprott by 52.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SII traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,039. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

