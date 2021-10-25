Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 840 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.45. 1,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,506. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $497.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

