InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Position Decreased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.42. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,695. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFU. Zacks Investment Research raised InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

