LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Position Lifted by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.72% of LendingTree worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth $104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 213.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.21. 1,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,356. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.02 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.13.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

