Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,052 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CHP Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000.

OTCMKTS:CHPMU remained flat at $$10.35 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

