Chimpion (BNANA) Trading Up 9% This Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00005594 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $112.19 million and $959,729.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00051724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00212697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00102814 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

