First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

LRCX stock opened at $561.00 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

