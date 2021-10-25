First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $32,773,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $326,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 202,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Comcast by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

