Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,771 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for 1.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $31,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.

LHCG traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.10. 349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,724. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.08 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.90.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

