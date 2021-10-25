Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $38.17 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. TopBuild accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of TopBuild worth $38,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

TopBuild stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.46. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $250.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

