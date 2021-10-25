Ranger Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,840 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty makes up 2.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $51,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.95. 1,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,900. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.42 and a beta of 2.05.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

