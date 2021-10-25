Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires 2,102 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,973,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 902,550 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,961,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,727,239 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

