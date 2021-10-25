Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.05. 16,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,379. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,951 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

