Analysts Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $16.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

