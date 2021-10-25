Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cactus traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 1666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cactus by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,723,000 after purchasing an additional 109,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,614,000 after purchasing an additional 115,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

