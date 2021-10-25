Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.33 billion-$19.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.42 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $4.61 on Monday, reaching $128.43. 93,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,032. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $144.44. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.31.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

