Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,068 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBEAU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $17,851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $14,262,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $12,883,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $12,388,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $9,932,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ SBEAU traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.