Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,219 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCICU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,613,000.

Shares of JCICU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,280. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

