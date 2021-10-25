Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Takes $725,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,238.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $695,000.

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $28.03. 611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

