iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434,490 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 772,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.13. 1,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,001. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

