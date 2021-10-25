Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.26. 195,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,226,799. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

