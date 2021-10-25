First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Truist

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,444,000 after acquiring an additional 265,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,097 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $276,961,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,559,000 after acquiring an additional 226,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,052,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,800,000 after acquiring an additional 202,923 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.