First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Truist

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.
Shares of FR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,444,000 after acquiring an additional 265,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,097 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $276,961,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,559,000 after acquiring an additional 226,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,052,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,800,000 after acquiring an additional 202,923 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
