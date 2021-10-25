Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Equinix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $830.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $820.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $786.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

