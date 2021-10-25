Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 40,000 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Farfetch by 539.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 96,411 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,773. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

