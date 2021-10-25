Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Has $503,000 Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.79. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

