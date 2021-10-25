Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 50.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after purchasing an additional 527,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,780,000 after purchasing an additional 411,807 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.17. 11,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,724. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.