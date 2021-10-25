Gala Price Hits $0.0832 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Gala coin can now be bought for $0.0832 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $580.70 million and $51.45 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00221041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102996 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

