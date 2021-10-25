Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Anthem stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $433.74. 3,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $435.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

