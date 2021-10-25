Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.