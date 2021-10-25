Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,085 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 5.7% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $62,851,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after purchasing an additional 736,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.13. 14,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272,044. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.