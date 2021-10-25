Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.30 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.23 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$2.95 EPS.

NYSE OTIS opened at $86.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.49.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.