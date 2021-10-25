Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,997 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 0.4% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $45,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,248,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $446,057,000 after buying an additional 128,210 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,291,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,458,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $69.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

