Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 688,501 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,501 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $39,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 806,261 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 921,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 408,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

