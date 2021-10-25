Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.89.

SHW opened at $306.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

