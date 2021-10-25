Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $15.82 Million Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Foundation by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 505,668 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

FFWM stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

